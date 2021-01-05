AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose was a top 20 story of Oct. 2020: AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young says that he is grateful to Axl Rose after the Guns N' Roses frontman stepped in to help the band complete their Rock Or Bust tour in 2016.
Frontman Brian Johnson was forced off of the trek over the threat of permanent hearing loss and the legendary band recruited Rose to sing for them for the remaining dates of the trek.
Angus recently spoke about having Axl take over during a an interview with RockFM. He said, "On our last tour, when Brian had his hearing problem, with the deafness in his ears, for us at the time, we had some dates and shows that we were committed to doing
"And it was a case of, 'We'll get through those shows. But how do we go about that?' And Axl Rose, he had said to us, he had got a message to us, if he could help us in any way finish those commitments, if it didn't interfere with what his own project was, he would help us get through that.
"So with Axl, he participated with helping us get through that tour, and that's something we'll always be grateful for, 'cause he'd done a really good job. So everyone appreciates that he did that."
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle 2020 In Review
AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song
AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time 2020 In Review
Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity 2020 In Review
AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution' 2020 In Review
AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary 2020 In Review
AC/DC Celebrated 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary With Video Series 2020 In Review
AC/DC PWRUP The World In New Video
AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest 2020 In Review
Sharon Osbourne Still Suffering After Effects Of Covid-19- Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'- Why Michael Schenker Turned Down Ozzy and Deep Purple Gigs- more
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Sharon Osbourne Still Suffering After Effects Of Covid-19
Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'
Why Michael Schenker Turned Down Ozzy and Deep Purple Gigs
Guns N' Roses Guitarist To Guest On Slash Bandmate's Talk Show
Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members
Dir En Grey Releasing New Music This Spring
Peter Frampton In The Studio For Comes Alive Anniversary
Singled Out: Cyderian Son's Mayans