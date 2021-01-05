.

Dir En Grey Releasing New Music This Spring

Keavin Wiggins | 01-05-2021

Ochita Koto no Aru Sora single art

Japanese rockers Dir En Grey took to social media to thank fans for their support last year and to share the good news that they will be releasing two new tracks this spring.

They wrote, "Thank you very much for your support and understanding for Dir En Grey during the year. In Spring 2021, Dir En Grey's latest single, 'Kirin', will be released.

"The new single 'Bamboo' (Oboro), is also due to be released in spring. More details will be announced soon." Those tracks will be the follow-up to their summer 2020 song release, Ochita Koto No Aru Sora" ("The Sky That Has Fallen"), check that track out below:


