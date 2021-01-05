Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon shared an update on her health on Monday's episode of The Talk after her battle with the Covid-19 coronavirus last month.
Sharon cohost's the daytime talk show and gave fans an update during Monday's (January 4th) broadcast. She said, "I'm feeling really fine now, except that I'm still very tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day. And I'm good.
"I went through all the symptoms; headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness; all of it. But there's people who are much worse than I got it; they have it much worse. And I just think I came out very lucky.
"By the way, I still can't smell very much or taste very much." Watch the official clip from the show below:
Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover 2020 In Review
Sharon Osbourne Reveals True Ownership Of Black Sabbath 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee 2020 In Review
Sharon Returns Home From Covid Isolation Just In Time For Christmas
Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot 2020 In Review
Sharon Osbourne Still Suffering After Effects Of Covid-19- Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'- Why Michael Schenker Turned Down Ozzy and Deep Purple Gigs- more
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Sharon Osbourne Still Suffering After Effects Of Covid-19
Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'
Why Michael Schenker Turned Down Ozzy and Deep Purple Gigs
Guns N' Roses Guitarist To Guest On Slash Bandmate's Talk Show
Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members
Dir En Grey Releasing New Music This Spring
Peter Frampton In The Studio For Comes Alive Anniversary
Singled Out: Cyderian Son's Mayans