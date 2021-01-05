Sharon Osbourne Still Suffering After Effects Of Covid-19

Video still

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon shared an update on her health on Monday's episode of The Talk after her battle with the Covid-19 coronavirus last month.

Sharon cohost's the daytime talk show and gave fans an update during Monday's (January 4th) broadcast. She said, "I'm feeling really fine now, except that I'm still very tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day. And I'm good.

"I went through all the symptoms; headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness; all of it. But there's people who are much worse than I got it; they have it much worse. And I just think I came out very lucky.

"By the way, I still can't smell very much or taste very much." Watch the official clip from the show below:

