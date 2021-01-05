Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'

(hennemusic) Steve Perry is streaming a new radio mix of "Most Of All", a track from the recently-released acoustic edition of his 2018 comeback album, "Traces."
The vinyl version of the song follows an acoustic take that initially served as a preview to the project, which sees the former Journey vocalist remove much of the production elements from the original record to showcase the material in its barest form.
"When writing songs, the original inspiration is always my 1st compass where the songs should go," explains the rocker. "Alternate Versions & Sketches is exactly that. I'm excited for you to hear the original seeds of these songs."
"Traces" - which marked Perry's first album in 25 years - delivered the singer his first US solo top 10 album when it debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Listen to the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
