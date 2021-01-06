Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints' 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints' was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: Clutch have teamed up with Lamb Of God singer Randy Blythe for an updated version of their 1992 track, "Passive Restraints." The single is one of two new tracks featured on the November 27 release of the Maryland band's compilation, "WeatherMaker Vault Series Vol. I."

"Passive Restraints was one of the first Clutch songs I wrote lyrics to," says singer Neil Fallon. "It was a staple of Clutch sets for years, but fell by the wayside as we wrote more and more songs over the years.

"When we toured with Lamb Of God a few years back, Randy would often ask us to bring it back into rotation. We dragged our feet and finally we caved. And we were glad we did.

"Last time Clutch played Copenhell, Randy joined us on stage to perform the song. We decided to re-record it for the WM Vault series and thought it was only fitting to have Randy join us."

"When Clutch asked if I wanted to sing an older song with them during our 2016 tour together," adds Blythe, "I knew immediately which one I wanted to do - 'Passive Restraints.' We performed it in Milwaukee, then again a few years later at Copenhell Fest in Denmark, and I had a blast both times.

"I think they were a bit surprised I chose a song released in 1992, but I've been a fan for a long time. I've followed their development as a band since the early days and have enjoyed every album, but as a musician I know sometimes it's fun to dust off something you haven't played in many years and see how it sounds. The song holds up to this day, and I was honored to sing on its re-release."

The 10-song package features eight re-recorded favourite songs from the band's catalogue and two new tracks, including the 1992 tune and a Spanish language cover version of "Algo Ha Cambiado", an old punk rock track by an Argentinian legend Norberto Napolitano. Watch the video here.

