Nightwish Frontwoman Rocks Disney Frozen Hit 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 01-06-2021

Nightwish Frontwoman Rocks Disney Frozen Hit was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: Floor Jansen has shared a lockdown video where she performs the song "Let It Go" from the hit Disney movie "Frozen".

Floor had this to say, "Freja has been listening to singing 'Let It Go' from the Disney movie, Frozen, for months. For fun and also because I miss performing for you, I decided to cover 'Let It Go' for all of you!

"It has been stuck in my head for months, so now it's your turn. We added a bit of a rock & metal sound to it and gave it a bit of our own twist! The music was performed by Oscar FlÃ¤ring from The Fouxes." Check out the cover below:


