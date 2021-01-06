The Doors Host Day Of The Doors Virtual Film Festival

Video still

(hennemusic) The Doors are hosting an online virtual film festival to mark the 2021 edition of "The Day Of The Doors." The annual event - which launched in 2017 in sync with the 50th anniversary of the release of the band's self-titled debut album - honors the group's legacy by proclaiming January 4 as the "Day Of The Doors" in Los Angeles.

The Doors are streaming a pair of documentaries - 2012's "Mr. Mojo Risin': The Story Of L.A. Woman" and 2009's "When You're Strange" - as a fundraiser for the National Independent Venue Association Emergency Relief Fund, which provides assistance to live music venues across America during the pandemic shutdown.

"Mr. Mojo Risin'" takes an in-depth look at the band's 1971 album, "L.A. Woman", while "When You're Strange" explores the group's entire history with narration by Johnny Depp.

Surviving members Robbie Krieger and drummer John Densmore continue to promote The Doors following the 1971 death of frontman Jim Morrison and the 2013 passing of keyboardist Ray Manzarek. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Doors Stream Foo Fighter Performance From Manzarek Doc 2020 In Review

The Doors Revisit Unreleased Version Of 'Roadhouse Blues'

The Doors Stream 'Queen Of The Highway' From Morrison Hotel Reissue

The Doors Expand 'Morrison Hotel' For 50th Anniversary

Led Zeppelin Classic Covered by Matt Zane And The Doors Collaborator

The Doors' Robby Krieger Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

The Doors' Robbie Krieger Streams Song From New Solo Album

Surviving The Doors Members Reunite Benefit Concert

The Doors Stream Taylor Hawkins Performance From Manzarek Doc

More The Doors News