Bruce Springsteen Teases Series Of New Projects

Cover art

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen teased a series of new projects on his schedule during a New Year's Eve interview with Sirius XM's E Street Radio. While the fall 2020 release of "Letter To You" with the E Street Band was expected to see the return of the group to the road before the pandemic shut down the live music industry, the New Jersey rocker still sees a tour on the horizon.

"We'll be out there and that might be 2022, somewhere in the new year of 2022," shared Springsteen. "And I'm completely projecting because no one really knows, but that's what I think according to all the information that's available."

In the meantime, the singer says he has plans for a busy 2021. "I have some projects coming up this year that I won't tell, because it's gonna be a secret and then a big surprise," he revealed. "But I do have things to keep me busy this year that I'll be doing that should give the fans something to bide their time with, you know?"

In an extensive interview with Rolling Stone last fall, Springsteen referenced ongoing activity with outtakes from his archives that may surface on a second volume of "Tracks" or in some other formats.

"There's a lot of really good music left," said Springsteen at the time. "You just go back there. It's not that hard. If I pull out something from 1980, or 1985, or 1970, it's amazing how you can slip into that voice. It's just sort of a headspace. All of those voices remain available to me, if I want to go to them." Listen to the interview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Eddie Vedder Streams Acoustic Cover Of Bruce Springsteen Classic

Bruce Springsteen Performs On Saturday Night Live

Bruce Springsteen's The Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

Bruce Springsteen Shares 'The Power Of Prayer' Lyric Video

Bruce Springsteen To Rock Saturday Night Live

Bruce Springsteen Tops Charts Around The World With 'Letter To You'

Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Video For Bruce Springsteen Cover

Bruce Springsteen's Colbert Late Show Appearance Goes Online

Springsteen Week Launched By Apple Music

More Bruce Springsteen News