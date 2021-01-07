Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those' 2020 In Review

Video still

Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those' was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: The Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary with the release of a special video stream entitled "Times Like Those", where the band takes a visual look back at their history.

The band had this to say, "Maybe the 25th anniversary year didn't go *quite* as planned but we were still able to come together for a look back at the last 25 years. "

The group had originally planned to celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of the Van Tour, which was to see the band revisit many of the cities of their inaugural tour in 1985.

They announced the trek in February and it was set to take place in April and May but was ultimately canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Watch their new "Times Like Those" special below:

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those' 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Say Happy Foo Year With 'No Son Of Mine'

Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'

Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Recounts Pantera Fandom 2020 In Review

More Foo Fighters News