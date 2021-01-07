Queen Score Billboard Top 10 Hit Four Decades After Release 2020 In Review

Cover art

(hennemusic) Queen Score Billboard Top 10 Hit Four Decades After Release was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: Queen's 1981 "Greatest Hits" package has entered the US Top 10 for the first time since its release four decades ago. The compilation jumped from No. 36 to No. 8 on the Billboard 200 after 412 weeks on the chart, beating its previous high of No. 11 in 1992; the set also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums Chart with the second-largest sales week of 2020 for any vinyl release.

According to Billboard, "Greatest Hits" sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the past week - including 23,000 on vinyl - with the surge credited to a massive vinyl sale on November 14 at Walmart, where all vinyl albums in-store were marked down to $15.

The package presents classic songs from Queen's catalog, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Are The Champions", "Another One Bites The Dust", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and "Somebody To Love", among others.

The US sales feat delivers Queen their ninth top 10 album in the region, while "Greatest Hits" remains the best-selling album of all time in the UK. Watch the "Bohemian Rhapsody" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died 2020 In Review

Queen and Adam Lambert Share Live Around The World Promo Video

Queen Make Album Chart History 2020 In Review

Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening 2020 In Review

Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki

Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack 2020 In Review

Queen Released 'You Are The Champions' For Healthcare Workers 2020 In Review

Queen's Brian May Led Worldwide Online Jam 2020 In Review

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Streams Debut Solo Single 'Darkened Majesty'

More Queen News