Whitesnake Share Blues Album Details and Release New Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are sharing details and the first track from their forthcoming package, "The Blues Album", and have released a video for the first track from the album.

Due February 19, the project - which marks the third and final release in the band's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy - delivers remixed and remastered versions of the group's best blues-rock songs.

The set mixes hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six Whitesnake studio albums and singer David Coverdale's third solo record, "Into The Light."

"The Blues Album" showcases two of the band's biggest songs: "Slow An' Easy", a Top 20 mainstream rock hit in 1984 from Whitesnake's double-platinum album "Slide It In", and a brand new guitar-based remix of "Give Me All Your Love" from the band's 1987 self-titled album, which was certified multi-platinum.

"It's hard to find the words to show how profoundly they connected with my soul," explains Coverdale about how artists like Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, and the three Kings (Albert, B.B. and Freddie) continue to inspire him. "But 'blues' to me is a beautiful word that describes emotional expression... feelings, be it feelings of sadness, loneliness, emptiness... but also those that express great joy, celebration and dance, sexiness and love!!!"

The collection is being previewed with a video for the 2021 mix of "Steal Your Heart Away", the opening track from 2011's "Forevermore." Watch the clip and see the tracklisting here.

