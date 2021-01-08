Singled Out: Vicious Rooster's Something Goin' On

Los Angeles based rockers Vicious Rooster recently release their very first music video for their single "Something Goin' On" and to celebrate we have asked Juan Abella to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Something Goin' On" has a special place in our repertoire, we wanted an uptempo groovy song and I think we achieved it. I wrote the song about two years ago, the melody and the lyrics came pretty fast to me while I was walking back home. As soon as I entered my apartment I had to grab the guitar and write the chords down. The rhythm section was recorded in Argentina by fellow musicians Luciano Fortuny (Bass) and Agustin Trossero (Drums), and country singer Sandra North helped me with the backing vocals here in Los Angeles.

The single was mixed by Mikal Reid, who has worked with renowned artists such as Mick Jagger, Alice Cooper, Ben Harper, and Kenny Wayne Sheperd, among others. With his expertise, the song flourished and we found the sound I was looking for. The mastering was in charge of audio engineer and drummer Alex Fank.

The song comes accompanied by our first music video, shot by the Brazilian director Julio Mendoza. The song is available on all digital platforms and online stores.

