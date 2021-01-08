Steve Hackett Releases 'Sirocco' Video

Cover art courtesy The Publicity Connection

Former Genesis star Steve Hackett has released a music video for his new single "Sirocco". The track comes from his forthcoming "Under A Mediterranean Sky".

The acoustic album is set to be released in various formats (including digitally, a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP + CD + LP-booklet), on January 22nd and was inspired by Steve's travels around the Mediterranean with his wife Jo.

Hackett had this to say about the new single from the effort, "Visits to the vast and atmospheric Arabian and Sahara deserts of Egypt, Jordan and Morocco inspired this music."

He previous said of the album, "A lot of acoustic ideas had been forming over the years, and it felt like the perfect time to create this album," notes Hackett, "a time to contemplate the places we've visited around the Mediterranean with the kind of music which evolved from the world of imagination.

"Because we can't really travel, substantially at the moment, I hope that the album will take people on that journey. Whether you sit down and listen to it or drift off to it with a glass of wine..." Watch the video below:

