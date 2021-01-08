Steve Wynn Announce Virtual Impossible Tour

Indie rock icon Steve Wynn has announced that they will be launching the Impossible Tour later this month that will feature 13 virtual performances in 13 cities around the world.

The shows will feature his wife Linda Pitmon (Miracle 3, The Baseball Project, Filthy Friends) on drums, and be actually be performed at The Chimp Factory, their rehearsal space in Queens, but they will be playing the show as if they are actually at the venues in each city.

Steve had this to say, "2020 was the first year that I spent mostly off the road, and I felt it was time to get back out there. For the Impossible Tour, I'll be playing back-to-back shows every Friday - one in Europe and then, a few hours later, one in the U.S.

"Two shows in one day an ocean apart is possible through the magic of StageIt: we will be broadcasting these shows - without leaving the comfort and safety of New York City - from The Chimp Factory, our rehearsal space in Queens."

He continued to explain the virtual nature of the trou, "The venues will have their own ticket sales link to sell on their end, just like they would for a normal show, and they will be compensated for those sales.

"I was hoping to simulate normalcy until normalcy is normal again, and it's a way to help out favorite venues who are struggling mightily at the moment, just like artists who make their living from touring are. It is my hope, too, that the venues will also enjoy the fun of putting on, promoting, and hosting a show."

See the dates below and grab your tickets here.

January 17 - Germi / Milan, Italy

January 17 - Beachland Ballroom / Cleveland, OH

January 24 - Pop Torgal / Ourense, Spain

January 24 - Tractor Tavern / Seattle, WA

January 31 - Tiki Bar / Athens, Greece

January 31 - SPACE / Chicago, IL

February 7 - Loppen / Copenhagen, Denmark

February 7 - Kiki's House of Righteous Music / Madison, WI

February 14 - Ekko / Utrecht, Netherlands

February 14 - 3Ten / Austin, TX

February 21 - Bronson / Revenna, Italy

February 21 - Turf Club / St. Paul, MN

February 27 - Mercury Lounge / New York, NY



