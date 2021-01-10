Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video

Photo courtesy Atom Splitter

Asphyx have released a music video for their new song "The Nameless Elite". The track comes from their forthcoming album, Necroceros", which is set to hit stores on January 22nd.

Frontman Martin van Drunen had this to say, "This third single of our forthcoming Necroceros album is entitled 'The Nameless Elite' and is about modern-day warfare, especially about the brave men and women in the many international elite units that combat any form of terror to protect us all against violent acts of insanity.

"We thought the location at the Overloon War Museum was a fantastic one to shoot a video for any kind of song dealing about war and the Sherman tank in the clip actually did serve during WWII on the battlefields in that area. It may not be directly related to the content of the track, but Asphyx is a band that has always and will always take on any subject concerning war, without glorifying it. War is Hell.

"We would very much like to thank the wonderful cooperative people of the Overloon War Museum in The Netherlands for giving us permission to shoot there, causing pleasant chaos with our noise and smoke!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Asphyx Announce New Album 'Necroceros'

Sons Of Apollo Release 'Asphyxiation' Video

More Asphyx News