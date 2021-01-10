David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team has released covers of classic songs by John Lennon and Bob Dylan in sync with the late rocker's 74th birthday on January 8th.

Unreleased versions of Lennon's "Mother" and Dylan's "Tryin' To Get To Heaven" are featured on a 7" single that is limited to 8147 numbered copies, 1000 of which are on cream-colored vinyl available only from the official David Bowie store and Warner Music's Dig! store (the remainder will are black); both tracks are available to stream and download.

Originally recorded by Lennon for his 1970 album "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band", Bowie's version of "Mother" was produced by Tony Visconti in 1998 for a Lennon tribute that never came to fruition.

Dylan's original "Tryin' To Get To Heaven" was released on his 1997 album, "Time Out Of Mind"; Bowie's version was recorded in February 1998 during the mixing sessions for the "LiveAndWell.com" album.

Bowie passed away from liver cancer on January 10, 2016, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his 25th album, "Blackstar." Listen to both songs here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album 2020 In Review

David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

David Bowie Rarity Performance Streaming Online

David Bowie Birmingham Live Album Set For Release

Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup

David Bowie Live Album Series Announced

Singled Out: Movie Club's Rainshadow (Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pink)

David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World' 50th Anniversary Edition Coming

David Bowie's 'Young Americans' Set For 45th Anniversary Gold Vinyl Edition

More David Bowie News