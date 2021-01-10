Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'

Single art courtesy Warner Records

Linkin Park have released the "One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)" version of their classic hit single as part of their "Hybrid Theory" 20th anniversary celebration.

Mike Shinoda had the following to say about new version of the track, "Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the Hybrid Theory songs that people knew so well, and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected. I think 100 gecs did exactly that."

The band also called upcoming 100 gecs (Dylan Brady and Laura Les) to create a visualizer video for "One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation). Check it out below:

