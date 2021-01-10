.

Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV

Keavin Wiggins | 01-09-2021

Video still courtesy MixedMediaWorks

Steve Earle was joined by his band The Dukes to help pay tribute to his late son Justin Townes Earle, with two special song performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Steve Earle & The Dukes performed the songs "Far Away in Another Town" and "Harlem River Blues,"on the late night television show and both performances have been shared online.

The tracks come from Earle's brand-new album "J.T." which he released on January 4th as a tribute to his late son on what would have been his 39th birthday.

Watch the "Harlem River Blues" performance here and the "Far Away In Another Town" performance below:


