Steve Earle was joined by his band The Dukes to help pay tribute to his late son Justin Townes Earle, with two special song performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Steve Earle & The Dukes performed the songs "Far Away in Another Town" and "Harlem River Blues,"on the late night television show and both performances have been shared online.
The tracks come from Earle's brand-new album "J.T." which he released on January 4th as a tribute to his late son on what would have been his 39th birthday.
Watch the "Harlem River Blues" performance here and the "Far Away In Another Town" performance below:
Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry Lead Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class Of 2020
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen- Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band- David Bowie's John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen
Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV
Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'
Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video
Cellar Darling Share New Single 'Dance'