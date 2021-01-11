Aesthetic Perfection Recruit Lindemann Star For New Single

Aesthetic Perfection have are streaming a brand new track called "S E X," that features a guest appearance from Sebastian Svalland (Pain, In Mourning and Lindemann.)

The song is the first of the band's 12 singles in 12 months project. Frontman Daniel Graves had the following to say about the collaboration with Svalland after they met last year on Lindemann's European tour:

"I spent that entire tour completely blown away by Sebastian's skills not only as a performer, but as a musician. When I reached out to him about a possible collaboration, I was thrilled that he was on board!"

Sebastian added, "This was a fun experience for me, something completely different from what I usually do and I think the outcome is so good it might possibly lead to world peace!" Stream the song below:

