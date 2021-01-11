Aesthetic Perfection Recruit Lindemann Star For New Single

Aesthetic Perfection have are streaming a brand new track called "S E X," that features a guest appearance from Sebastian Svalland (Pain, In Mourning and Lindemann.)
The song is the first of the band's 12 singles in 12 months project. Frontman Daniel Graves had the following to say about the collaboration with Svalland after they met last year on Lindemann's European tour:
"I spent that entire tour completely blown away by Sebastian's skills not only as a performer, but as a musician. When I reached out to him about a possible collaboration, I was thrilled that he was on board!"
Sebastian added, "This was a fun experience for me, something completely different from what I usually do and I think the outcome is so good it might possibly lead to world peace!" Stream the song below:
Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Supernatural
Singled Out: Aesthetic Perfection's Ebb And Flow
More Aesthetic Perfection News
AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere- Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs- Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula- more
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere
Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs
Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula
Scour Announce EP Trilogy Livestream Event
Love and Death Share New Song and Will Play First Live Show In 7 Years
Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video
Charming Liars Launch Live Sounds Video Series
Walking Papers Release Epic 'Divine Intervention' Video