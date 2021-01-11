.

Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-11-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video
Cover art

Evergrey have released a music video for their new song "Eternal Nocturnal". The song is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Escape Of The Phoenix," which is due February 26th.

Frontman Tom S. Englund had this to say, "When you talk about the resurrection of the phoenix, that started a mind game for me. What if the bird doesn't want to be resurrected? What if it doesn't want to come back?

"That sort of resembles things in life; sometimes you get tired of standing up and being strong. I guess that was the main idea. It came to me after we'd finished writing the music." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video

Evergrey Release 'A Silent Arc' Video

More Evergrey News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere- Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs- Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula- more

Reviews

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

RockPile: Aussie Edition

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere

Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs

Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula

Scour Announce EP Trilogy Livestream Event

Love and Death Share New Song and Will Play First Live Show In 7 Years

Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video

Charming Liars Launch Live Sounds Video Series

Walking Papers Release Epic 'Divine Intervention' Video