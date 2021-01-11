Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video

Evergrey have released a music video for their new song "Eternal Nocturnal". The song is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "Escape Of The Phoenix," which is due February 26th.

Frontman Tom S. Englund had this to say, "When you talk about the resurrection of the phoenix, that started a mind game for me. What if the bird doesn't want to be resurrected? What if it doesn't want to come back?

"That sort of resembles things in life; sometimes you get tired of standing up and being strong. I guess that was the main idea. It came to me after we'd finished writing the music." Watch the video below:

