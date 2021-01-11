Love and Death Share New Song and Will Play First Live Show In 7 Years

Korn and Breaking Benjamin offshoot Love And Death have released a new song and also announced they will be playing their first live performance in 7 years next month.

The new track is entitled "White Flag" and it comes from the Brian 'Head' Welch (Korn) and Jasen Rauch (Breaking Benjamin) led band's forthcoming album "Perfectly Preserved", which will be hitting stores on February 12th.

The group will be celebrating the album release with a global streaming event on February 12th at 5pm PST/7pm CST/8pm EST. Welch had this to say about the show, "When I reached out to the Love and Death band members, crew and special guests about the arduous task of aligning everyone's schedules, everyone was like 'let me check my schedule..., yep, totally free that day!'

"I guess that's the popular answer for all musicians this year! This concert is going to be something totally new for us. We've all had the privilege of playing concerts for decades and have traveled the world many times over, but putting together a global streaming event with so many talented musicians and sharing vocals with these amazing singers is a first for me!

"This is without a doubt a once in a lifetime experience for Love and Death and we are calling all Love and Death fans around the globe to join us for this very special one time event; first Love and Death show in 7 years!!!" Stream the new song below:

Related Stories

More Love And Death News