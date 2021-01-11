The Pretty Reckless Recruit Tom Morello For 'And So It Went'

The Pretty Reckless have released a brand new single "And So It Went", which features a guest appearance from Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.
Vocalist Taylor Momsen had this to say about the track, "The world has been in such a state of civil unrest. 'And So It Went' basically comes from that vision.
"As a songwriter, I feel like I'm not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar.
"It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song." Check out the song below:
