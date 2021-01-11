The Pretty Reckless Recruit Tom Morello For 'And So It Went'

Single art courtesy Atom Splitter

The Pretty Reckless have released a brand new single "And So It Went", which features a guest appearance from Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.

Vocalist Taylor Momsen had this to say about the track, "The world has been in such a state of civil unrest. 'And So It Went' basically comes from that vision.

"As a songwriter, I feel like I'm not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar.

"It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song." Check out the song below:

Related Stories

The Pretty Reckless Stream New Song and Announce Album

The Pretty Reckless Top Chart With 'Death By Rock And Roll'

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'

The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'

The Pretty Reckless Announce First Tour Since 2017

More The Pretty Reckless News