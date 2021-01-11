Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has explained why fans will not hear him sing songs from his previous band Nirvana because he wouldn't feel conformable singing late frontman Kurt Cobain's tracks.
Grohl made the comments as part of an interview the Foo Fighters did with Classic Rock as part of their "guest editing" special for the publication to celebrate the upcoming release of their new album "Medicine At Midnight".
In an excerpt shared by the magazine, Dave explained, "I wouldn't feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang.
"I feel perfectly at home playing those songs on the drums. And I love playing them with Krist and Pat and another vocalist. I still have dreams that we're in Nirvana, that we're still a band. I still dream there's any empty arena waiting for us to play.
"But I don't sit down at home and run through Smells Like Teen Spirit by myself. It's just a reminder that the person who is responsible for those beautiful songs is no longer with us. It's bittersweet."
