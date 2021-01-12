Concrete Blonde's 'Joey' Given A Country Makeover By Jeremy Pinnell

Country singer-songwriter Jeremy Pinnell has shared a video for his cover of the Concrete Blonde classic hit "Joey", which is set to be released as a digital single this Wednesday, January 13th.
Sofaburn Records owner and JP's manager, Chris Mueller, had this to say about the cover, "After over 300 tour dates in the previous three years, Jeremy was sitting at home last summer, and, because of the pandemic, realized he was going to be there for much longer than he was hoping.
"Refusing to allow the downtime to kill his love for his art, he purchased some basic recording equipment with the intention of doing some home recordings.
"This particular Wednesday back in July, with whatever was going on inside him, he went down to his basement and recorded this cover of 'Joey' to his phone, one of the most haunting versions of any song I'd ever heard." Watch the video below:
