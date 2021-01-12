.

Demon Head Release 'The Feline Smile' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-12-2021

Cover art

Demon Head have released a music video for their new single "The Feline Smile". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Viscera", which is set to be released by Metal Blade On January 29th.

The band had this to say, "Today we give you 'The Feline Smile', the second single from our 4th album Viscera. 12-string guitar and pipe organ initiates the song's many changes.

Mellotron arrangements accompany brittle vocal harmonies developing into a climax of cryptic guitar solos. A song of haunting and hidden pleasure; the untamed wild of the feline smile. A cut-up video assemblage by David Thelen reveals artwork from the album." Watch the video below:


