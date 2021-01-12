Singled Out: September Mourning's Wake The Dead

Cover art courtesy TAG

September Mourning recently released a new single and video called "Wake the Dead" and to celebrate we have asked mastermind Emily Lazar to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The music came first with this one.... it kind of begged me for a lyric that was in your face and very opinionated. I had been observing the state of our country closely for months now...there was this sense of civil unrest.

There was also a sense of fogginess when it came to simple truths. It seemed as if the public was getting bombarded with propaganda, each opinion bombastically deterring an opposite one but all of them determined that their own was correct. I had never attempted anything politically driven in my music before, and although this track isn't necessarily bias toward one side or the other, it is motivated by the political agenda of the people as a whole....

'Wake the Dead' is an anthemic track that dispels the nature of the herd mentality in our society today. The song is written from the point of view of our main character in the graphic novel, September, as she observes the world of the living in which she consistently takes souls from. The track urges the listener to take control of their own thoughts about the world around them and make their own decisions instead of relying on choices skewed heavily by the propaganda that one is constantly bombarded with. 'Wake the Dead' encourages the listener to wake from their slumber and make their mark on the world today by raising their conscious thought as well as their voice.

Self empowerment is a huge theme in the September Mourning universe. This track was born from that place.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

September Mourning Get Animated For 'Madness'

Singled Out: September Mourning's Overdose

Singled Out: September Mourning's Unholy

September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More

September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video

September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour

More September Mourning News