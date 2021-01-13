Corey Taylor Releases 'Samantha's Gone' Video

Photo courtesy Elektra

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released a music video for this latest solo single "Samantha's Gone". The track comes from his debut solo effort "CMFT".

The new video features Tom Sandoval of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, actor Dean Cameron [Summer School, Ski School, Straight Outta Compton], Steel Panther, plus actor Greg Grunberg, Ace Von Johnson, Travis Miguel and Jonah Nimoy.



Taylor spoke to Bravo's The Daily Dish about the new clip and had this to say, "The video for 'Samantha's Gone' served two purposes: making fun of so-called 'indie rock' bands and getting all my friends together to hang out and have a good time.

"We all went back and forth between having fun and social distancing. Watching the first 'band' was great, then being fired from our OWN song in favor of Steel Panther was the icing on the cake - can't wait for everyone to see it!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review

Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute

Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'

Corey Taylor Shares 'Halfway Down' Video From Forum Or Against 'Em Event

Corey Taylor Shares Rehearsal Footage For Forum Or Against 'Em Livestream

Corey Taylor Releases 'Culture Head' Video

Corey Taylor To Rock WWE NXT With New Song Debut

Corey Taylor Announces Special Forum Or Against 'Em Concert

More Corey Taylor News