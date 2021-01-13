Of Mice & Men Get Animated For 'Obsolete' Video

Cover art courtesy Atom Splitter

Of Mice & Men have released a new song and animated music video entitled "Obsolete". The track comes from the band's forthcoming "Timeless" EP.

The new EP is set to be released on February 26th by SharpTone Records under their just inked deal. Aaron Pauley had this to say about the effort, "There's an old idiom about what you're supposed to do when life gives you lemons.

"Sadly, to disappoint, this wasn't exactly that. We started writing this EP shortly before the initial lockdowns in spring of 2020, before we knew that our world was about to become a radically different place.

"A lot of these songs were born from a place of wondering how we'd fit into 2020 and beyond, both as adults in our 30s as well as a band that's a decade into our existence."

Aaron had this to say about the new song, "It's a song about questioning how future-proof one is in the grand scheme of things, and acknowledging that maybe we aren't at all.

"I think we all wonder, to a certain extent, whether or not we'll fit into the future, or how we would, or what that would look like. Obsolescence is very prevalent in our lives. We see how quickly old phones become virtually useless, how quickly fads and trends come and go.

"It's all too easy to ponder about when you'll become a covered wagon, or a flip phone, or Myspace." Check out the video below:

