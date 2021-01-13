Singled Out: Davy Williamson's Thin Disguise

Cover art courtesy MTS

Multi-instrumentalist rocker Davy Williamson recently launched his solo career with the song "Thin Disguise" and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

Writing the song "Thin Disguise," I was trying to portray the way I felt about my relationship with my parents at the time of my mother and fathers divorce. As a child, I was in the middle of the heated argument that led to their divorce. Over the years moving forward, I listened to both sides of their stories and felt lost. Though I loved them both, it seemed as if they had forgotten I was there during the fall- out and the attempts at trying to bad-mouth each other; it seemed as if they were trying to make me care for one, more than the other. Other family members, in agreement with their decision to separate, led to my feelings of defeat for reconciliation; I was unable to get the outcome I wanted, leading to the lyrics... "Forgiven everyone but me, forgetting everything I've seen, I fight these insecurities, depressing how it seems to be, another day I could not leave, another day I felt the need." They both tried to use friends and family to push me towards one or the other, by telling stories about who loved me most, which is told in the chorus..."I hate your lies, Your alibis,...

