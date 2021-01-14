.

Maximo Park Release 'All Of Me' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-14-2021

Maximo Park Release 'All Of Me' Video
Single art courtesy Prescription Music

Maximo Park have released a video for their new single "All Of Me". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Nature Always Wins," which is due February 26th.

Paul Smith had this to say about the song,"It's a love song about the power of song itself, buoyed by the uplifting music in the chorus. It's also about domesticity and family life being valid subject matter for a pop song. The more intimate verses are bits of advice to someone who has changed your perspective on life. Big themes!"

Smith said of the video, "Both the quiet verses and the anthemic choruses are reflected (pun intended) in the video, which was influenced by an intimate film of Arthur Russell playing cello, as well as Bruce Lee flighting within a hall of mirrors in Enter The Dragon!" Watch the video below:

Maximo Park's All Of Me Music Video


