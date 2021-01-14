The Alarm's Mike Peters Announces Love Hope Strength Big Night In

(Ken Phillips PR) As part of a day of action organised by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to reduce the global impact of cancer, the Love Hope Strength Foundation (LHS) has announced the "Love Hope Strength Big Night In," an evening of entertainment on February 4, World Cancer Day.

This hour long special of live and recorded musical performances and inspiring interviews will premiere February 4 at 9pm GMT (4pm EST / 3pm CST / 1pm PST). Mike Peters of The Alarm and other special guests will celebrate progress made in cancer control whilst shining a spotlight on urgent challenges that need to be overcome in the global fight against cancer. Mike himself is a cancer survivor.

A Silent Auction with music memorabilia will be open online for the weeks leading up to the Big Night In, and Love Hope Strength supporters will be encouraged to organise their own Big Nights In to raise money too.

"I live with leukaemia and my wife Jules recently underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy following a breast cancer diagnosis, "said Mike Peters. "Having received excellent care ourselves, we've long been advocates of working to ensure that people in low-to-middle income countries can access better cancer treatment, and we remain committed to this. 70% of cancer deaths occur in low-to-middle income countries. Less than 30% of low-income countries have cancer treatment services available compared to 90% in high-income countries. This has to change."

Mike established the Love Hope Strength Cancer Care Foundation (LHS) in the UK and the USA over 15 years ago. LHS has gone on raise over $1 million for cancer programs across the globe and has helped save over 4,500 lives by registered people to become potential blood stem cell donors at gigs and festivals.

"We want to raise money through the Big Night In, so we can collectively support some fantastic hospitals and grass-roots organisations which we know really need help so their patients stand a chance of receiving effective treatment when they receive a cancer diagnosis. We also want to use this opportunity to highlight what we can all do to help stop those preventable cancers from being killers.

"The Big Night In will be fun, and it will be relevant to everyone. We very much believe that cancer isn't just a critical health issue, it's a human issue that touches all of us."

"February 4 is World Cancer Day, and it's a special day to us, especially with Love Hope Strength Big Night In," said UICC CEO, Dr. Cary Adams. "Uniting voices, taking collective action, raising the profile of cancer globally for prevention and treatment, patient support, palliative care remains a global priority. Despite Covid pandemic, cancer is still a massive global crisis. At UICC, we are working eververy day to reduce cancer deaths, promote equity and to ensure that cancer control remains on the global health agenda and the agendas of national governments.

