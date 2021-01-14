The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight, Thursday, January 14th to promote their new single and forthcoming album.
The band recently released the track "No Son Of Mine"; the tune follows "Shame Shame" as the second preview of their forthcoming album, "Medicine At Midnight", which will be issued on February 5.
This week the group are also featured on Austin City Limits as part of a 25th anniversary celebration that features highlights from their appearances in 2008 and 2014 on the legendary PBS series.
The Foo Fighters recently delivered the No. 4 Rock News Story of The Year and were named the No. 3 Rock News Artist Of The Year as a part of the 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards. Stream "No Son Of Mine" here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
