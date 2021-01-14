The Sword Rock The Warp Riders For Lockdown Session

The Sword have shared the latest installment of their Conquest of Quarantine lockdown sessions. This time the band rocks up a performance of the track "The Warp Riders."
The song is the title track to the band's 2010 album and they launched the special video series last summer, which marked their first performances together since their 2018 hiatus.
Drummer Jimmy Vela had this to say, "This was a new approach for us; the 'Tribute to Kings' tour postponement led to us finding a different way to connect with our fans. It was fun and something we hadn't tried yet..." Watch the latest installment below:
