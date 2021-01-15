.

Foo Fighters Play Two New Songs For Jimmy Kimmel

Bruce Henne | 01-15-2021

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed their newly-released single, "Waiting On A War", on the January 14 episode of ABC'TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and video from the appearance has been shared online.

The appearance came one day after the band issued the track and coincided with frontman Dave Grohl's 52nd birthday. The late night program is also sharing a bonus online video exclusive of the group playing "No Son Of Mine", from the forthcoming "Medicine At Midnight" album, which will be released on February 5.

The Foo Fighters worked with producer Greg Kurstin on the record, which marks the follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold", a project that debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and earned the group a 2018 Grammy Award in the "Best Rock Song" category - a songwriters award - for "Run." Watch the Kimmel performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


