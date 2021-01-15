Kip Moore Streams New Song and Announces Special Event

Single art courtesy The GreenRoom

Kip Moore has released a new track entitled "How High", which comes from his forthcoming 17-track collection, "Wild World Deluxe" that is due on February 12th.

Moore has announced that he will be celebrating the collection's release with a special event called "Wild World Deluxe: Live At The Ryman" that is set for release day (2/12). Taking place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN at 8pm CT, fans can purchase a limited number of in-person tickets for the socially-distanced show, or tickets to the global livestream event, available beginning Tuesday, Jan 19 at ryman.com/event/kip-moore/.

The show will also benefit ACM Lifting Lives, with $1 from every ticket sold being donated to the cause. Check out the new song below:

