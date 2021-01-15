.

Kip Moore Streams New Song and Announces Special Event

Keavin Wiggins | 01-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kip Moore Streams New Song and Announces Special Event
Single art courtesy The GreenRoom

Kip Moore has released a new track entitled "How High", which comes from his forthcoming 17-track collection, "Wild World Deluxe" that is due on February 12th.

Moore has announced that he will be celebrating the collection's release with a special event called "Wild World Deluxe: Live At The Ryman" that is set for release day (2/12). Taking place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN at 8pm CT, fans can purchase a limited number of in-person tickets for the socially-distanced show, or tickets to the global livestream event, available beginning Tuesday, Jan 19 at ryman.com/event/kip-moore/.

The show will also benefit ACM Lifting Lives, with $1 from every ticket sold being donated to the cause. Check out the new song below:


Related Stories


Kip Moore Streams New Song and Announces Special Event

Kip Moore Adds Room To Spare Acoustic Tour Leg

Kip Moore Announces Drive Bar Tour Dates

Kip Moore Releases 'Last Shot' Video

Kip Moore Hits The Beach For The New Year

More Kip Moore News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show Push From Hagar and Anthony- Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations- Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release New Song- more

Reviews

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show Push From Hagar and Anthony

Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release New Song and Announce Album

Kip Moore Streams New Song and Announces Special Event

Vanilla Fudge's Tim Bogert Dead At 76

Neil Young Announces New Live Package With Crazy Horse

Foo Fighters Play Two New Songs For Jimmy Kimmel

Singled Out: Jax Hollow