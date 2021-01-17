Demon Hunter Share 'I Will Fail You (Resurrected)'

Photo credit: Jeremiah Scott courtesy Ngagency

Demon Hunter have released a new stripped down version of their song "I Will Fail You." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Songs Of Death and Resurrection," which is scheduled to be released on March 5th by Solid State Records.

The new record finds the band revisiting 11 of their classic songs and resurrecting them as newly stripped down and acoustic versions including reimagined renditions of "I Am a Stone," ""Carry Me Down," and "The Heart of a Graveyard," and more.

Frontman Ryan Clark (vocals) had this to say about "I Will Fail You (Resurrected)": "The original album version of 'I Will Fail You' is one of our doomiest ballads. At the time, I found myself immersed in the bleak heaviness of bands like Omnium Gatherum, Swallow The Sun, and Katatonia. I'm naturally drawn to that place where heavy and sad collide.

"Reimagined for Songs of Death and Resurrection, the song takes on a haunting vibe, replacing heavy chugs with hypnotic repetition of the lead guitar. There's a trance-like cadence to it, which feels just as appropriate as the original crunch.

"This version of the song also features the amazing talents of longtime Demon Hunter collaborator, Chris Carmichael. Chris has arranged and performed the strings for many DH songs, such as 'Sixteen,' 'Driving Nails,' 'I Am a Stone,' and 'Slight the Odds.'

"I've never had to give Chris direction, and I've never asked him to change anything beyond his first attempt. He just gets it... and makes us sound like a million dollars every time he touches a track. " Check it out below:

I Will Fail You (Resurrected)

Related Stories

Demon Hunter Unplug For New Album and Livestream

Demon Hunter Announce Special Summer Tour

Demon Hunter Release 'On My Side' Video

Demon Hunter Releasing Two New Albums Early Next Year

More Demon Hunter News