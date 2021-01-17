Prog For Neil Peart Tribute Event Announced

A special tribute concert for late Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart has been announced. Dubbed "Prog For Peart" the event will feature 16 prog rock bands playing two shows that will benefit research to the brain cancer that claimed his life last year.
Prog For Peart will be taking place on July 2nd and 3rd at The Northcourt in Abingdon, UK and organizers have announced that they shows will also be streamed online live.
Here is the official announcement: "16 prog bands play in 2 gigs over 2 days to celebrate the life of Neil Peart & to raise funds to combat the brain cancer that stole his life. Bands appearing inc: Solstice, The Room, This Winter Machine, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, The Emerald Dawn, The Far Meadow, IT, Rain, Bravado, The Paradox Twin, Warmrain, Wynter, 25yd Screamer, Semper Vera & Shaven Primates
"Prog For Peart is on Friday 2nd of July 2021 and Saturday 3rd July 2021. All profits go to research trials of a promising new treatment for Glioblastoma Multiforme. The trials are being carried out by Nottingham Trent University with funds being distributed by the Headcase Cancer Trust." Find more details here.
