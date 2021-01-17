Wall Of Sound Producer Phil Spector Dies On Natural Causes

Acclaimed music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector, died of natural causes on Saturday (January 16th,) according to the California Department Of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The agency said in a release, "California Health Care Facility inmate Phillip Spector, 80, was pronounced deceased of natural causes at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at an outside hospital. His official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner in the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
"Spector was admitted from Los Angeles County on June 5, 2009, for second-degree murder. He had been sentenced to 19 years to life for the shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson."
Spector was known for his "wall of sound" approach to record producing and worked from a wide range of artists including The Ronnettes, The Righteous Brothers, The Beatles, John Lennon, The Ramones, Ike and Tina Turner and more.
