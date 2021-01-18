.

Singled Out: Reality Anonymous' I Love Her Everywhere

Michael Angulia | 01-18-2021

Photo courtesy NoVo

Reality Anonymous just released their debut album "The Ghost Host, Vol. 1" and to celebrate we have asked Lyn Vaus to tell us about the lead single "I Love Her Everywhere." Here is the story:

When I wrote "I Love Her Everywhere," I was trying to put a fresh, contemporary psychedelic spin on the sound you could still imagine blasting from the radio in a Camaro cruising down Sunset Strip in 1967. The single is a driving, slightly transistorized, and Latin-flecked combination of The Doors' more concise poppy moments mixed with my two favorite Strip bands: Love and The Music Machine.

The lyrics describe the sensation of love at first sight and especially the electric connection when it's reciprocated.

Alex Rowney (aka Alexx Magic) from the band Soft Candy contributed guest keyboard parts that really helped elevate and capture the vibe I was going after.

Full disclosure: The song was written for and is dedicated to my wife, Kim.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


