August Burns Red Get Animated For 'Standing In The Storm'

Photo courtesy Atom Splitter

August Burns Red have released an animated video for their brand new single "Standing In The Storm". The promotional clip was directed by Stefano Bertelli.

Lead guitarist JB Brubaker had this to say, "'Standing in the Storm' is a song about fighting for something important to you, and enduring the hardships that come with that fight. We had a lot of fun with this track and I'm pumped on how it came out."

The single follows the band's 2020 album "Guardians", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart. Watch the video below:

August Burns Red's "Standing In The Storm" Video

