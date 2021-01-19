Foo Fighters Release 'Waiting On War' Video

Video still

The Foo Fighters have released a music video for their new single, "Waiting On A War". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Medicine At Midnight," which is set for release on February 5th.

Frontman Dave Grohl had this to say about the track, "As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980's and my proximity to the Nation's Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future.

"Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, 'Daddy, is there going to be a war?' My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote 'Waiting On A War' that day.

"Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do. This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does." Watch the video below:

Foo Fighters' "Waiting On War" Video

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Play Two New Songs For Jimmy Kimmel

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs

Foo Fighters Preview Austin City Limits Special

Adam Lambert, Slipknot and Foo Fighters Supergroup To Rock Bowie Celebration

Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those' 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those' 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics 2020 In Review

Foo Fighters Say Happy Foo Year With 'No Son Of Mine'

More Foo Fighters News