Gemini Syndrome Release Video For New Single 'IDK'

Photo courtesy The Orchard

Gemini Syndrome have released a music video for their brand new track "IDK". The band will be releasing the song as a digital single this Friday, January 22nd.



Frontman Aaron Nordstrom had this to say about the track, "IDK plays with the double entendre, 'I decay' and 'IDK' (I don't know) to illustrate the Voltaire quote, 'The more I read, the more I acquire, the more certain I am that I know nothing."

Drummer Brian Steele Medina added, "IDK opens the door to the idea that we have to be willing to discard our old ideas and identity to give space for new ideas to grow and allow a more evolved identity to flourish.

"The last thing we want to do is to get stuck in old patterns of thought and behavior. This is an essential principal as we progress through the various degrees of the initiatory traditions." Watch the video below:

Gemini Syndrome's "IDK" Music Video

