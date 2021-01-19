Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman'

An unlikely mashup of Metallica and Huey Lewis and The News is the latest musical adventure that has been released by Bill McClintock for his mashups series.

McClintock called the new combination of Metallica's James Hetfield's vocals and the classic Huey Lewis hit "Hip To Be Sandman" and credited as James Hetfield and the News.

The track features a mix of Metallica's "Enter Sandman", Huey Lewis and the News' "Hip to Be Square", Megadeth's "Peace Sells" and Judas Priest's "Living After Midnight," according to McClintock. Check it out below:

