An unlikely mashup of Metallica and Huey Lewis and The News is the latest musical adventure that has been released by Bill McClintock for his mashups series.
McClintock called the new combination of Metallica's James Hetfield's vocals and the classic Huey Lewis hit "Hip To Be Sandman" and credited as James Hetfield and the News.
The track features a mix of Metallica's "Enter Sandman", Huey Lewis and the News' "Hip to Be Square", Megadeth's "Peace Sells" and Judas Priest's "Living After Midnight," according to McClintock. Check it out below:
Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula
Metallica Guitarist Has A Lot Of Material For Next Album 2020 In Review
Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much 2020 In Review
Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic Idea 2020 In Review
Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020
Metallica's Lars Ulrich Helped Sorum Land Guns N' Roses Gig
Metallica Didn't Expect To Snare Controversy 2020 In Review
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past 2020 In Review
Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans 2020 In Review
Foo Fighters Release 'Waiting On War' Video- Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video- Eddie Van Halen Did Not Let Fame Go To His Head Says Anthony- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Foo Fighters Release 'Waiting On War' Video
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video
Eddie Van Halen Did Not Let Fame Go To His Head Says Anthony
August Burns Red Get Animated For 'Standing In The Storm'
Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman'
Gemini Syndrome Release Video For New Single 'IDK'
Temperance Release 'Evelyn' Video
Singled Out: R.D. Olson Blues Band's Mama, I Miss Memphis