Temperance Release 'Evelyn' Video

EP cover art courtesy Napalm Records

Temperance have released a video for their new song called "Evelyn." The track comes from their forthcoming acoustic EP "Melodies Of Green And Blue," which set to be released on February 19th.

Guitarist and vocalist Marco Pastorino had this to say about the song, „I've had that song in my mind for a long time, inspired by Evelyn McHale, the protagonist from one of the most famous photos ever, a girl who died jumping from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building in New York.

"Evelyn is a sort of journey through her life, doubts, questions without answers, guided by a different song, a different style we've never presented before. Close your eyes and begin to relax into this acoustic world..." Check out the video below:

Related Stories

Temperance Streaming New Single 'I Am The Fire'

Temperance Release 'Lost In The Christmas Dream' Video

Temperance Announce New Album 'Viridian'

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

More Temperance News