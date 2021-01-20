Thrice Share Two Acoustic Lockdown Performances

Art courtesy Epitaph

Thrice have released "Just Breathe" and "Better Bridge" from the special acoustic lockdown performances that they did for SiriusXM's hard rock channel Octane.

Frontman Dustin Kensrue had this to say, "It's always fun to try dig out the skeletons buried in the songs. We nearly always start songs with instrumental parts and craft melodic structure around those parts, and so it's a process of discovery when we do a stripped-down project like this and cut things away to find the core of the song."

The tracks have been released to all major streaming platforms and digital retailers. Stream "Better Bridge" here and check out "Just Breathe" below:

