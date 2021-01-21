Chris Robinson Recalls Recording Black Crowes Debut Album

(hennemusic) Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson recalls the recording sessions for the band's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", ahead of next month's release of a series of expanded 30th anniversary editions of the project.

"Looking back, the funniest thing is it's a very sober record," Robinson tells Rolling Stone of their work with producer George Drakoulias. "We hadn't any money even for a 12-pack. We ate off of George's leftovers. We didn't have a food budget. We didn't have money for weed or anything, you know? So it's all going into the work."

The young band took direction from the producer as they worked to hone their live energy in the studio environment, especially with one of the tunes that would go on to become one of the Atlanta band's signature songs.

"George had to curtail some of our indie-punk vibes," says the rocker. "'Can we try it with a click track?' Like, what? Joe Strummer never used a click track! 'Twice As Hard,' we probably played that song 40 times to get it right."

"Shake Your Money Maker" went on to reach No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 while selling more than 5 million copies in the region thanks to extensive touring and radio support. Read more here.

