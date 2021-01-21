.

Jealous Of The Birds Shares 'Pendulum' Lyric Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-21-2021

Jealous of the Birds (Naomi Hamilton) has released a new Juliet Bryant created lyric video for the track "Pendulum", which comes from her latest album "Peninsula".

Naomi had the following to say about the song,, "'Pendulum' is one of the most hopeful, anthemic songs on the album. It grew from the idea that relationships are always a constant back and forth of energy, like the movement of a pendulum swing.

"I wanted to celebrate that kind of reciprocal romantic and platonic love that's essential to conquering hardship. " Watch the new "Pendulum" lyric video below:


