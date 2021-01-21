Kings County Give A Flock Of Seagulls Classic A Heavy Makeover

Kings County have given A Flock Of Seagulls' classic 1980s hit "I Ran" a hard rock makeover and are streaming a preview of the video ahead of its official release on January 29th.
Rob Dexter (Vocals, Bass) had this to say about the cover, "We teamed up with Director Adam Arnali, who mixed elements from the original A Flock of Seagulls video with a modern look and guitar-driven sound of the band, creating a darker visual experience."
The cover was produced by Chuck Alkazian (Pop Evil, Soundgarden, Tantric) at Pearl Sound Studios (Asking Alexandria, Eminem, Filter) in Canton, MI. Check out the preview clip below:
