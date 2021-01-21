Tommy Bolin Lost Sessions Rarities Set To Be Released

A new collection of previously unreleased rarities from Tommy Bolin entitled "Shake The Devil - The Lost Sessions", is set to be released on February 19th.
Cleopatra Records will be releasing the collection to mark the 45th anniversary of Bolin's untimely death on December 4th, 1976, at the age of just 25 years old.
The collection will feature never before released outtakes and demos from those recording sessions that were licensed directly from Bolin's estate and will include liner notes from rock journalist Dave Thompson.
The new package will be released on CD and on various colored vinyl formats (white, purple or red viny) with a gatefold cover. It is being previewed with a stream of an alternate version of "Bustin' Out For Rosey" (check it out here) and see the tracklisting below:
