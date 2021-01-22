Metallica's New Album Progress Very Slow Says Lars

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Metallica have previously revealed that they have been working on the music for their next album during the pandemic, but Lars Ulrich now says that the progress has been really slow.

Classic Rock magazine caught up with Lars to ask him to help them celebrate the 40th anniversary of Diamond Head's "Lightning To The Nations" album (read the feature here).

During the chat, Lars gave an update on the progress of the new Metallica album, says that the progress has been "glacial. These are the craziest of times and nothing is letting up. There's a little bit of movement [in that direction], but it's hard to do a lot when we're not together."

